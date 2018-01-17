Wilmington man saves father-in-law, 91, from burning home

A 91-year-old man is safe after a fire ripped through his home on Piner Road in Wilmington Friday night, but how he was pulled to safety from his burning house is remarkable.

Wilmington resident Ernie Browning decided to deliver a home-cooked meal to his father-in-law, John Faulk, Friday. When Browning walked up the front stoop and opened the door, instead of being greeted by his family member, he was hit with orange flames.

"It was like an orange color I've never seen with black swirls and he was sitting here in the chair fast asleep," said Browning, who lives a block from where the fire took place. "The food that I brought that night is still sitting right here."

The dinner looks virtually the same as when it left Browning's hands, but the mostly destroyed surroundings are nearly unrecognizable.

"When the door opened, I guess it fed the fire and it just got a little brighter and it was so hot," Browning recalled Wednesday. "I found him, got him up and outside."

Burned springs and blistered wood are all that remain of the recliner Faulk was sleeping in when the fire broke out.

"It was so scary. The smoke takes you and you lose your sense of direction," Browning said. "The opening that you come in, I was on the floor trying to get to the opening. It got so hot the windows were busting."

Luckily, Browning pulled Faulk to safety with some minor smoke inhalation, singed hair and minor burns. Browning is OK, and Faulk is remarkably unscathed, but the emotions are still fresh

"I just really don't wanna be in here no more," Browning said as he surveyed the charred home five days later. "By no means was I trained for this. It was just, get him out of there. I was scared. It was just really tough, tough to hold yourself together to do the right thing."

Out of the flames, the two sit side by side and hand in hand in Browning's nearby home.

"I have nothing left, but I'm just happy to be out of there," Faulk said.

Browning has taken Faulk under his wing, just like he did Friday night, to live with him and his family.

"I wasn't worried about me," Browning said. "It was just to get him out and we are OK. That's the main thing."

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue have not determined the cause of the fire, but they do not suspect foul play.

