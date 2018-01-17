Wilmington police search for larceny suspect

The man facing the camera in this picture is wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred on Wrightsville Avenue. (Source: WPD)

Wilmington police are searching for a person suspected of a larceny in late December.

According to a Wednesday afternoon Wilmington Police Department tweet, a man committed larceny from a person on Dec. 29 in the 2300 block of Wrightsville Avenue.

Do you know this man? He's wanted in connection with a larceny from person that occurred in the 2300 block of Wrightsville Avenue on Dec. 29. Anyone with information should contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip. pic.twitter.com/i4Z3BwpUXE — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 17, 2018

A WPD spokesperson said the man is 6-feet and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

