UNCW women's soccer coach's attorney releases statement after sexual misconduct allegations

The longtime head coach of the UNCW women’s soccer team has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a series of social media posts from mid to late 2017, a person accused Paul Cairney of sexual misconduct while they attended a soccer camp.

When reached for comment Wednesday, a spokesperson for UNCW provided the following statement:

The university is aware of the allegations against Coach Paul Cairney. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay, in order for the university to conduct a personnel inquiry. This is not a disciplinary action. Anyone with information about the matter should contact the university by calling (910)962-2937.

Cairney was placed on leave Dec. 8, 2017, according to the spokesperson.

Bruce Mason, Cairney’s attorney, released the following statement late Wednesday evening.

The allegation against Coach Paul Cairney is false. The accusation alleges an incident occurring in 1994. This claim was fully and thoroughly investigated by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department in 2007. Paul cooperated in that investigation. UNCW is required to take seriously all allegations of this nature. Coach Cairney is fully cooperating with the process and will continue to do so to its completion. Paul is very grateful for the outpouring of support from family and friends.

Cairney joined the UNCW women’s soccer program in 1994, serving as associate head coach for two years before taking over as head coach in 1996.

