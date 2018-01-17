First Act: Youth performance follows whimsical story of friendship between a frog & toad

The stars of 'A Year with Frog and Toad' joined us on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

A Year with Frog and Toad follows a cheerful frog and a grumpy toad through four seasons of adventures.

The youth performance premieres this Friday, Jan. 19, on the stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

The show stars Max Iapalucci, Elissa Hall and Rebecca Deese.

The show brings Arnold Lobel's characters from page to stage in a story of friendship and adventure.

The relationship of the happy, popular Frog and the moody Toad are at the center of this whimsical show.

For tickets and show times, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.