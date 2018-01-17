Closing and delays for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to winter weather threat

Here are the latest delays for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to the threat of wintry weather. We will add to this list as we receive new additions.

Schools and Day Cares

Bladen County Schools will be closed. Optional 2-hour delay workday for teachers.

Brunswick County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff.

Columbus County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff. Exams will continue as scheduled.

Duplin County Schools will closed for students and staff. Essential/utility staff that are authorized by their supervisor can report to work with a two-hour delay.

New Hanover County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for both staff and students.

Onslow County Schools will be closed. Optional 2-hour delay workday for teachers.

Opening Doors Preschool will operate on a two-hour delay.

Pender County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff. Essential Central Services staff should report on time.

Sampson County Schools are closed for students. Optional teacher workday, operating on a 2-hour delay.

Scotland County Schools will be closed for students and staff.

Whiteville City Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay students and staff.

--

Bladen Community College will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Brunswick Community College will open at 11 a.m.

Calvary Christian School will open at 10:30 a.m. for students and staff. There will be no morning extended care.

Cape Fear Center for Inquiry will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Charter Day School will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Childcare Networks NHC and Brunswick County, and Pax Natura will open at 9 a.m. NCPreK sites will open at 10 a.m. No morning transportation for NCPreK or elementary schools. Afternoon pickup and home transportation will be offered.

Clinton City Schools will be closed for students. Optional teacher workday starting at 10 a.m.

Coastal Carolina Community College faculty and staff to report at 1 p.m. Classes will resume at 4 p.m.

Coastal Prep Academy will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Columbus Charter School will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Douglass Academy will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Emereau: Bladen will operate on a three-hour delay, opening at 10:30 a.m.

Enchanting Tree Learning Center will operate on a two-hour delay.

Fayetteville State University will open at 10 a.m.

Great Beginnings CDC will open at 8:30 a.m.

Infant of Prague Catholic School will operate on a 3-hour delay.

James Sprunt Community College will open at 10 a.m.

Kids and Company preschools will open at 9 a.m. No morning transportation for NCPreK.

Leland Christian Academy in Leland will open to students at 10 a.m.

Living Water Christian school in Onslow County will be closed.

Myrtle Grove Christian School will operate on a 2-hour delay for staff and students.

NC Wesleyan College will close its Rocky Mount and Durham campuses. The Goldsboro campus will open on a 2-hour delay.

Noah's Ark Children's Center in Wilmington will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Park Avenue School will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Pathways Middle and High schools in New Hanover County will be on a 2-hour delay.

Rising Stars of Wilmington will open at 9 a.m.

Robeson Community College will open at 10 a.m.

South Brunswick Charter School will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Southeastern Preschool Educational Center (SPEC) all locations will be on a 2-hour delay.

Wilmington Preparatory Academy will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff.



Government

Brunswick Transit System will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Sampson County government offices will open at 10 a.m.

Surf City government offices will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Wallace government offices will open at 10 a.m.

Wilmington Housing Authority offices will open at 10 a.m.

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.

