TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspection of Isabel Holmes Bridge to require lane closures

Inspection work on the Isabel Holmes Bridge will require intermittent lane closures beginning next week, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The closures will take place Monday, Jan. 22 until Friday, Jan. 26. The scheduled work times will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed intermittently while crews perform the inspections.

A flagging operation will be in place and no detour will be needed.

The Federal Highway Administration requires all bridges to be inspected once every two years.

