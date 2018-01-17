Gov. Cooper urges caution as snow storm makes way across North Carolina

The state Highway Patrol has already responded to over 500 collisions and received more than 700 calls for service. (Source: NC Highway Patrol/Twitter)

Gov. Roy Cooper says a winter storm could affect North Carolina a little longer than earlier predicted because it's moving a little slower than expected.



Cooper said at a weather briefing Wednesday the mountains already had received 4 inches of snow and some of central North Carolina could ultimately get 6 inches before the storm leaves.



The governor urged people at work to go home now if they can because conditions will deteriorate during the evening rush hour with more snow and falling temperatures.



The state Highway Patrol has already responded to over 500 collisions and received more than 700 calls for service.



Department of Transportation workers sprayed more than 2 million gallons of salt brine on major roads leading up to the storm.



Cooper said nearly all school districts in the state were closed Wednesday or adjusted their schedules.

Cooper declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, which helps ease the movement of supplies to areas that might be hard hit from the snow.

