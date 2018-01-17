UNCW employee speaks out about controversial snow day policy

Many employees were not allowed to come to campus because of weather, and will likely have to burn vacation. (Source: WECT)

The head of staff for the UNC system is weighing in on a controversial policy that cost many UNCW employees their vacation time when it snowed in Wilmington earlier this month.

While university employees had previously reached out to WECT anonymously to express their concerns about the policy, this is the first time an employee has agreed to go on the record.

Dawn Brown, a Randall Library employee at UNCW, began serving a two-year term leading the UNC Staff Assembly in 2017. This group represents employees of the 17-campus UNC system, and Brown serves as an advocate for employees in her role on the staff assembly in addition to her day job with the local campus library.

“If the campus is going to tell employees they cannot come to work, then it should not require use of leave,” Brown told WECT of the staff assembly’s concerns about the system’s recently updated adverse weather policy. “The most difficult aspect of the adverse weather policy is the strain it puts on employees to effectively plan and save their own leave. UNCW employees were required to use leave for December 27th and 28th during the winter break. The following week employees had to use up to three days of unplanned leave for adverse weather.”

Under the revised system policy that went into effect in January 2016, when a campus suspends operations, non-mandatory employees are not allowed to come to campus. If they are not able to work from home, which is not feasible for many employees like housekeepers and food service workers, they must take the day off unpaid or burn their paid time off.

The previous policy, in place since at least the early 1970s, gave employees the option to make up the missed time rather than burn vacation time or take unpaid leave. The new policy says department supervisors may provide make-up opportunities for university employees, but are not required to.

WECT has been told that in practice, the make-up time opportunity has not been provided to many UNCW employees who were told to stay home after it snowed. The system policy also stipulates that the governor can issue an executive order approving paid time off for employees who missed work due to paid time off.

We reached out to the governor’s office to see if he was considering such an order and were referred to the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR), which pointed us back to the university policy:

“Flexibility is built into the policy so that agencies, university campuses and individual managers can give employees the opportunity to make up time missed due to adverse weather,” OSHR Communications Director Melody Hunter-Pillion said. “We recognize this presents more of a challenge for some employees than others, and if employees aren’t being given an opportunity to make up time they should speak with managers in their agencies and universities.”

Brown said the 48,000 state university employees impacted by the policy include IT support workers, electricians, plumbers, landscapers, academic advisors, and hundreds of other roles.

“The complaints I have heard from across the state seem to stem from lack of knowledge of options or the varying interpretations of policy by supervisors in various areas working with their employees,” Brown said. “Supervisors have to approve working from home or making up hours, and there are many employees who cannot telecommute to complete their job functions; making up time can be a hardship for others. Escalating these concerns is not always the easiest thing for a staff member to do.”

Brown added that UNCW’s HR department was requesting permission from the UNC system general administration to retroactively grant Condition 3 status. Under those conditions, a campus does not just suspend operations, but closes completely, and employees required to stay home from work are compensated without having to burn paid time off.

But that may be an uphill battle. The university system does not allow a campus to declare Condition 3 status, and it may only be approved after the fact through an appeal to the system office.

A 2016 memo from the system office to chancellors giving guidance on this topic states in part:

Please note that the State requires a substantially higher threshold of severity in order to declare closures (Condition 3) that would also provide compensation to employees for absences due to the event. As a general rule, winter storms are not considered a trigger for Condition 3 (closure) unless they are accompanied by widespread and dangerous flooding, significant occurrences of downed trees and power lines, sustained failure of critical campus utilities, or a threat to building structures due to accumulated snow, water, or ice. As such events would necessarily be highly unusual, constituent institutions should consider Condition 2 as the highest-level response for most all severe weather events.

Brown says this policy creates a burden for employees.

“The problem is our employees have to make childcare, vacation, and medical decisions that cannot always wait for state-level decisions,” she explained. “It is not reasonable to tell an employee they must record three days of vacation their first day back at work and take days, or weeks before letting them know if it will be returned. If this is the policy we will continue to use, improvements must be made ensuring supervisors are accurately and fairly enforcing the process and timelines for decisions pertaining to Condition classifications needs to be improved and expedited.”

Brown expressed frustration that employees are told not to come to campus for both suspend operations (Condition 2) and campus closure (Condition 3), but their leave is impacted differently.

