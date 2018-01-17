City switching to LED lights in Market St. parking deck

Before and after photos show the difference made by new LED lights installed in the Market Street parking deck. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Crews are expected to finish installing LED lights in the Market Street parking deck later this week, Wilmington city officials said Wednesday.

The new lights will reduce energy use and maintenance costs along with improving lighting in the deck, according to officials. The hope is that $80,000 project will pay for itself in three to five years.

There are plans to install the new LED lightning in the Second Street parking deck later this year.

