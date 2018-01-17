Beth Quinn, co-founder of She Rocks, dies

Beth Quin, co-founder of the She Rocks organization, died Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.

Quinn, a former bank executive and wife of former Wilmington City Council member, Jim Quinn, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2013.

Shortly after her diagnosis, Quinn teamed up with a friend who was also battling ovarian cancer and started the She Rocks organization. Tracy Brown, Quinn's friend, died from the disease in February 2015.

Quinn said in an interview with WECT in 2015 that she never got down about her diagnosis believing that it would serve a purpose.

"I never went into a dark hole," Quinn said. "I said you know Lord, I didn't sign up for this. I don't know anything about it, but if you will walk with me, I'll do it and I'll help the very next person."

Quinn started the She Rocks luncheon with another close friend, Mary Barto. The purpose of the luncheon was to raise money for the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center for research and to benefit the Zimmer Cancer at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

For details on a memorial service, click here.

Editor's note:

Beth Quinn was a close friend for many years. I adored her. I am heartbroken. Beth was an amazing woman who put up the most amazing fight. She was an extraordinary warrior who always put others before herself. When I found out last week that Beth Quinn, co-founder of the She Rocks organization had decided to stop all treatments for her ovarian cancer, I knew the end was near. I also knew, however, that Beth had completed her mission and was at peace with her decision. We've done several stories on She Rocks, including the annual luncheon held in September. The luncheon is one of the largest ever held at the convention center--always drawing in close to 700 people. Beth was on a mission to take ovarian cancer awareness to a brand new level, all while fighting Stage 4 of the disease. I traveled to the Lineberger Cancer Center in Chapel Hill with her in 2014 and did a story on her efforts to get funding for more research. Right now there is no sure-fire test for ovarian cancer. There is a test called a CA125 but it produces false/positive results. My hope is that research will continue in Beth's name and that a test for ovarian cancer will happen in the very near future. Beth often said that we see so much pink for breast cancer awareness and she wanted to start seeing more teal in honor of women diagnosed with what is called “the silent killer.” She organized races and walks and encouraged us all to wear teal for awareness. It became her purpose. Mission accomplished, Beth Quinn. Mission accomplished! My thoughts and prayers are for the loves of her life—her devoted daughters, Brittany, Aimme, Bethany and her loving husband, Jim. I know their pain is deep, but I feel certain that Beth reassured them she is at peace and that her spirit will live on forever. It will. Beth always had one answer when I asked her why she worked so hard to raise awareness about a disease that would likely claim her life. She said "Because I want to help the next woman who gets the diagnosis." Rest in Peace, my sweet friend. Frances

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.