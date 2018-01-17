KNOW THIS GUY? Shallotte police need help ID'ing larceny suspect

Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department are asking for the public's help to identifying a man who is suspected of breaking into several coin-operated machines across town.

According to Det. Holman, the middle-aged suspect has been hitting up the machines at businesses along Main Street for approximately six months.

He has been using a pry bar and a "grab" tool to break into the machines and take the money inside, according to Holman.

During one incident, he was caught on camera wearing a Nike hoodie with a jacket. He wore a hat with flames on the bill, a flannel long sleeve shirt, and blue jeans during another incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Shallotte Police Department at 910-754-6008 and ask to speak with Detective Sgt. Holman or Detective McLamb.

