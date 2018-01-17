Paddleboarders to hit the water for Cold Stroke Classic

The 10th annual Cold Stroke Classic stand-up paddleboard competition (SUP) is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Wrightsville Beach.

The competition starts and begins at the Blockade Runner and features two races with multiple divisions. Paddlers can participate in either the 3.5-mile short course or the 7-mile long course.

Cash purse for the long race is $1,250 spread across the top finishers in each division except the 14 & under and 'Run What You Brung' divisions.

Every racer will receive a prize from the Cold Stroke Classic race sponsors.

All non-prone racers must have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket to race. Participants do not have to wear it, but must have it on their board or body to comply with state and federal law.

For safety reasons, there is a course time limit of two hours and 30 minutes. All racers still on course at that time will not be allowed to continue and will be brought back to the Blockade Runner. Those racers will receive a DNF and no official time, but will still be given a prize at the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

Registration costs $55 for the short course and $75 for the long course for adults. Kids' registration costs $25 for either race.

Registration is open until 9 a.m. on the day of the race. The competition begins at 10 a.m.

The competition benefits Nourish NC, a non-profit that aims to end hunger in New Hanover County.

To register for the race, click here.

