Man charged in armed robbery of taxi driver

A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a taxi driver last month.

Hudhaifa Abdussalaad Walcott, 21, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon Tuesday.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Wright Street in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2017.

A taxi driver told officers that two men, one who was later identified as Walcott, held him at gunpoint, Dandron said. The suspects then allegedly went through the driver's pockets, taking his wallet and a pocket knife.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.