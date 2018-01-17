Several delays already announced for ILM-Atlanta flights

Multiple flights to and from Atlanta have been delayed Wednesday at Wilmington International Airport. (Source: Wilmington International Airport)

As of 9:30 a.m., three flights had been delayed:

The 7:30 a.m. departure to Atlanta has been pushed to 10:30 a.m.

The 10:59 a.m. arrival from Atlanta is now scheduled for 11:55 a.m.

The 11:24 a.m. departure to Atlanta is delayed until 12:20 a.m.

The 12:15 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. arrivals from Charlotte has been canceled at ILM.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Federal Aviation Administration said early Wednesday that snow and ice have prompted officials to delay takeoffs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The latest arrival and departure schedule can be found here.

