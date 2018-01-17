Sixth candidate announces intention to run for Pender County Sheriff

A sixth candidate has announced his intention to run for Pender County sheriff.

Master Corporal Lawrence Fennell, a Pender County native who has spent the last 10 years with the Sampson County Sheriff's Department, announced his candidacy in a news release Wednesday morning.

"It is with great humility and honor that I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Pender County Sheriff," Fennell said in a release. "This was not a decision I came to overnight. It was not even a decision I came to in a few days or a week. I gave it much thought and consideration and over a period of time came to the conclusion that Pender County can be better. Together, we can achieve a better Pender County."

Fennell is focused on the area's growing drug epidemic, which is something that hits close to home.

"I have seen how our children have been affected by the drug epidemic sweeping our county," Fennell said. "I know because even I am not immune from it. You see, my daughter is a victim of the drug trade so I know firsthand the pain mothers and fathers go through. I know the worry, the sleepless nights and the fear as we watch our love ones suffer.

"We will team together with neighboring law enforcement agencies to do all we can to ensure our deputies get the necessary training to further equip them to do their jobs and not only to save our kids but enable our deputies to go home to their kids and families as well. Under my leadership, they will be equipped to do what is necessary to bring a solution to our growing problems."

The other candidates who have announced they will run for sheriff are: Jimmie Stokes, a school resource officer at Pender High School, Randy Burton, a former Wilmington Fire Department battalion chief, Joseph Cina, a former New Hanover County Sheriff's Office lieutenant, Jason Spivey, a NHCSO deputy and Alan Cutler, a state trooper with the NC Highway Patrol.

Candidates can begin filing for most county offices on Feb. 12.

