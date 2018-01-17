Sixth candidate announces intention to run for Pender County Sheriff

A sixth candidate has announced his intention to run for Pender County sheriff.More >>
The number of candidates announcing a run for Pender County sheriff has grown to five.More >>
Julia Boseman told WECT Friday that she will run again this year in the New Hanover County Commissioners' race.More >>
Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.More >>
The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.More >>
