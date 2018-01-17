Three people escape early morning house fire

Multiple crews responded to the fire at 15 Rogers Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. (Source: WECT)

Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to respond to a house fire on Rogers Avenue.

Several crews responded to the fire on Rogers Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported light smoke showing on their arrival and determined that the fire had spread into the attic and roof.

Officials on the scene said that three people and two pets were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape unharmed. The Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the residents.

The fire is believed to have started in or near the fireplace.

Crews on scene battling fire at 15 Rodgers Avenue. Officials tell me three people were in home at the time. All are ok, and the fire is believed to have started in chimney. @wectnews #ilmnews pic.twitter.com/0AUzdDZDEL — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) January 17, 2018

The roof is caved in here on Rogers Avenue after an early morning house fire. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/85iHdR2vbh — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) January 17, 2018

