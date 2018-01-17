Three people escape early morning house fire - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Three people escape early morning house fire

Multiple crews responded to the fire at 15 Rogers Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. (Source: WECT) Multiple crews responded to the fire at 15 Rogers Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to respond to a house fire on Rogers Avenue.

Several crews responded to the fire on Rogers Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Officials on the scene said that three people were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape unharmed.

The fire is believed to have started in the chimney.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly