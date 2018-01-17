Coffee With A Cop offers residents opportunity to get to know la - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Coffee With A Cop offers residents opportunity to get to know law enforcement

Wrightsville Beach residents will have the chance to sit down with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department on Wednesday, January 17, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Coffee With A Cop. The event will be held at The Workshop coffee shop, located at 86 Waynick Blvd in Wrightsville Beach.

Coffee With A Cop is held every month and allows people from the community to pull up a chair and strike up a conversation with local law enforcement.

Residents will be able to ask questions or share any concerns they may have in an informal conversation.

Free coffee will be provided, according to a post on the Wrightsville Beach Police Department's Facebook page.

