Chris Hatcher and Mackenzie Gore excited for 2018 seasons

Pitchers Chris Hatcher and Mackenzie Gore are both looking forward to their upcoming season.

Hatcher and Gore were honored Tuesday night at the 43rd annual Wilson Hot Stove banquet.

Hatcher, who played at UNCW, was drafted by the Marlins in the fifth round of the 2006 Major League Baseball draft now is a member of the Oakland Athletics. Now entering his eight big league season Hatcher has high hopes for the A’s

"We have a young team, and a pretty good team” said Hatcher about the 2018 A’s. “We have a solid line up and a good bullpen. To be blunt if our starters can keep us in ball games, and eat up some innings we'll be pretty good."

While Hatcher has found his way to the show. Whiteville’s Mackenzie Gore’s journey is just beginning.

The San Diego Padres selected Gore with the third overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball.

The Whiteville native dominated the Arizona Rookie League striking out 31 batters in 21 innings pitched. The 18-year-old is in no rush to make it to the majors, but wants to contribute once he gets there.

"I am just taking it one game at a time” said Gore. “I want to go up and win when I get up to San Diego. But right now it's my job to get better, and take it one day at a time so I can get up there as soon as possible."

Both Gore and Hatcher will report to spring training in Arizona in mid-February.

