Columbus County commissioners discuss firing range ordinance

Columbus County commissioners talked about an ordinance regarding gun ranges in the county Tuesday night.

The draft follows the state's safety regulations regarding shooting areas at public ranges.

More than a half dozen people spoke up at the public hearing.

Many raised concerns about losing the opportunity to shoot targets on their own property, but

but commissioners assured them that the ordinance would only be for commercial properties.

“Your private property is your private property. I believe that. You put on your private property what you want to put on your private property as long as it's not interfering. There are guidelines that the state has already put into place, so as long as you stay within those guidelines, we're satisfied," Chairman Amon McKenzie said.

“This is not in any way an ordinance that would keep a dad from going out in a field behind his house and plinking cans ... or going on their private property and shooting targets,” Gary Lanier, Director of the Economic Development Commission, said.

One man who spoke said his biggest concern is safety.

"I'm all for hunting, shooting, target shooting, turkey shoots, doing all unselfish things for the community, but my main and primary concern that I would hope everybody would have is let's think of others be considerate care for our neighbor," Revis Long said.

Commissioners and members of the public said there are still things in the ordinance draft that need to be clarified. County leaders suggested having another public hearing on the ordinance to answer any more questions the public may have.

