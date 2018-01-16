Columbus Co. considers law group's proposal in fight against opioids

A law group which has pledged to fight the opioid epidemic in our area presented its plan to the Columbus County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night.

Mike Fuller of the McHugh Fuller Law Group said the firm wants to represent Columbus County as well.

"It's draining all of our resources and impacting our community," said Fuller, whose firm is representing New Hanover County and working with the Bladen County District Attorney's Office as well. "Everybody that's growing up here sees the impact from it. So that's the purpose of it, one, to bring light to the industry of what's transpired. Two, to hold them accountable and because we have this epidemic, to get their help and assistance in fixing it."

Fuller said part of the plan is to file a complaint against the manufacturers and wholesale distributors for their role in the manufacturing, distribution and promotion of opioids in the county.

If the county hires the firm, it would come up with a damage model for the county, according to Fuller. The damage model would help evaluate how much education, law enforcement and treatment goes into, and would go into, fighting the opioid crisis in the county.

The damage model would also decide how much money the county would be able to recover. That money would all go to the county to use however it sees fit to fight the problem.

Columbus County's board is taking the firm's proposal into consideration.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.