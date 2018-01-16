Northwest Water Treatment Plant to pilot test reverse osmosis, other water treatment options

Brunswick County commissioners unanimously approved contracting with a leading water consultant for future water treatment plans.

CDM Smith will conduct pilot tests at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant, exploring options for removing GenX and other contaminants from the water supply.

Both low-pressure reverse osmosis and Ultra-Violet Advanced Oxidation Process (UVAOP) will be tested at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is testing other treatment options, and the two utilities will work together to share results and find the best possible solution.

"We decided essentially tonight to contract with the consultant that spoke to us," Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Williams. "They're going to look at a number of different solutions and work testing solutions here and also evaluate other testing that's done and not marry themselves to one treatment at the outside of the process. Instead, try to find the right treatment or combination of treatments to remove all of the contaminants in our water, and to do it for the whole county."

Commissioners are expecting a report of the findings in mid-April, before the end of the budget cycle.

The goal is to have the entire project completed in about two years.

