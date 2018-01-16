Brunswick Co. commissioners rescind resolution for offshore drilling, move to neutral stance

Citizens opposed to offshore drilling fill the room during a meeting of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County commissioners reversed a vote they took in 2015 concerning offshore drilling, bringing the commission to a neutral stance.

Shortly after a rally held by the Brunswick Environmental Action Team (BEAT), commissioners voted 3-2 to rescind a resolution that supported drilling off the coast.

More than 100 people showed up for the rally, and there wasn't enough space for everyone in the meeting room. The crowd spilled out into the hallway and about a dozen spoke to commissioners about what they feel would be potentially devastating effects of drilling along the NC shoreline.

"What I've been told is we're looking at the potential of something down the road being 35-40 miles offshore and possibly more of a natural gas perspective than crude oil," said Commissioner Marty Cooke, one of the two commissioners who voted against reversing the resolution. "But even if it's crude oil, in talking with people that I've talked with who've had careers in the Coast Guard and that sort of thing, (they) said the issue is not so much crude oil, but refined oil, and people lump it all into the same thing."

Cooke's family owns a real estate business on Ocean Isle Beach and he grew up wanting to be a marine biologist. Cooke said his decision is based on what would potentially be offshore.

Chairman Frank Williams cast the changing vote, and said he can see both sides.

"The number of people who expressed their opinion, the best thing that we could do was just try to stay out of the discussion as much as we can," said Williams. "I've head from people on both sides of the discussion and I think we need to respect the fact that our county is not necessarily in 100% agreement on this."

Commissioner Pat Sykes joined Cooke in voting not to reverse the 2015 resolution. Commissioners Randy Thompson, Mike Forte and Frank Williams voted for it.

The commissioners explained that this is largely a federal issue, and that their resolution alone doesn't hold much weight.

