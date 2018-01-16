Service animal policy approved by Southeastern Community College board

A new service animal policy at Southeastern Community College was approved on Tuesday night.

The new rules regarding service animals at the school were passed by the school's Board of Trustees without any opposition.

Under the new policy, service animals are defined as those performing specific tasks for students, like pulling a wheelchair or sniffing out something students are allergic to.

Students have to register the animals with disability services and keep the animals on a leash when they're in public.

