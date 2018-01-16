Family of missing man concerned he needs medication - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Carl Samuel Rudisill (Source: WPD) Carl Samuel Rudisill (Source: WPD)
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

WPD sent a tweet Tuesday night saying Carl Samuel Rudisill, 63, is missing and that Rudisill's family is concerned he needs medication. When he was last seen, Rudisill was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Rudisill's whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3600 or Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

