Family of missing man concerned he needs medication

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

WPD sent a tweet Tuesday night saying Carl Samuel Rudisill, 63, is missing and that Rudisill's family is concerned he needs medication. When he was last seen, Rudisill was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt.

MISSING PERSONS ALERT - 63 YO. Carl Samuel Rudisill. Family concerned he needs medication. Send info to Text-a-Tip. pic.twitter.com/Yy2QDNOP8U — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 17, 2018

Anyone with information on Rudisill's whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3600 or Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

