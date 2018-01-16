Closings and delays for Jan. 17

Here's a list of closings/delays for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2108, due to expected winter weather in our area. We will add to the list as more delays and closings are announced.

SCHOOLS

Bladen County Schools closed, optional teacher workday.

Clinton City Schools closed, optional teacher workday.

Duplin County Schools will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m.

Onslow County Schools will dismiss students three hours early. Even activities are canceled.

NOTE: Please check in with your church, doctor's office, or other businesses for individual closings, delays or early closures. This list will focus on schools and government changes.

