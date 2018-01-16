Film shot in Wilmington explores dark topic in funny fashion

'Suicide for Beginners' is debuting at Thalian Hall on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

A movie shot in Wilmington that premieres at Thalian Hall this week is not for the faint of heart or the easily offended.

Director Craig Thieman was on Tuesday's First at Four to discuss Suicide for Beginners, which is scheduled for a free debut screening Thursday at 7 p.m.

Suicide for Beginners is a dark comedy/thriller about Garrett, who finds himself in a sticky situation while trying to write a suicide note for an ex-girlfriend he has taken hostage.

When the pizza guy, the pizza guy's girlfriend and Garrett's landlord get involved, things go from bad to worse and Garrett has to make a decision on what to do.

