Discussion group holding first meeting on race relations Tuesday

The Race Matters discussion group is holding its first monthly meeting Tuesday night at the New Hanover County Library on Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

Senior librarian Dorothy Hodder talked about the group's goals on Tuesday's First at Four.

Race Matters will talk about racial issues in American society, beginning with a discussion of Debby Irving's memoir Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.

Books have been donated to the library for this group and will be distributed at the first meeting. The public is welcome to attend.

Tuesday's meeting is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Cape Fear Room of the library.

For more information, contact Hodder at dhodder@nhcgov.com, call 910-798-6301 or visit the group's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.