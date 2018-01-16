Wilmington man gets prison time for home, car break-ins

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to home and vehicle burglaries that occurred in 2016.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Darryl Dean Primo, 55, entered guilty pleas to breaking and entering, larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and financial card theft.

Primo was sentenced to 6 to 9 years in prison for the crimes.

Primo reportedly broke into a car on Dock Street on Oct. 21, 2016, and stole a pair of cycling shoes and an ATM card. He was later caught on surveillance footage trying to use the card at a local ATM machine.

A few days later, Primo broke into a home on South Front Street where an out-of-town couple was vacationing. He reportedly stole several items from in the home while the victims slept and then stole their rental car.

Wilmington police stopped Primo while he was driving the vehicle later that day and found the cycling shoes from the Dock Street break-in.

Prosecutors said Primo has an extensive criminal history with a majority of the crimes occurring in New York.

