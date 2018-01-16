Officials lift boil advisory affecting some Brunswick Co. residents

Picture is a map of the areas expected to experience low or no water pressure on Wednesday. (Source: Brunswick County)

Officials with Brunswick County Public Utilities have lifted a boil water advisory issued for some residents on Wednesday.

The advisory was necessary because crews were performing construction on a water line in the area of Midway and Hewett roads.

Customers at the following addresses were affected:

Midway Road: 1700-1814, 1889, 1950

Hewett Road: 1950

According to a news release issued Thursday morning, officials rescinded the boil advisory after receiving laboratory results of water samples collected on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.