Brunswick Co. Public Utilities announces planned water outage

Picture is a map of the areas expected to experience low or no water pressure on Wednesday. (Source: Brunswick County)

Construction on a water line will force some Brunswick County Public Utilities customers to experience water pressure issues on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, a planned water outage scheduled for 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. means water customers at locations on Midway and Hewett Road will be under a system pressure advisory.

Customers at the following addresses should store water in containers for use during the outage:

Midway Road: 1700-1814, 1889, 1950

Hewett Road: 1950

Once water to these addresses has been restored, customers should boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

For more information, call 910-253-2657.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.