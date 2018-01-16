Columbus Co. man wanted in SC fatal shooting arrested

A Columbus County man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Horry County, South Carolina earlier this year has been arrested.

Quotase Jerome Jenrette, 20, of Clarendon, surrendered to authorities at the Columbus County Jail in Whiteville just before 11:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

Jenrette is accused of shooting 27-year-old Kendal Ray, of Loris, in the head during an incident on Bart's Road in Loris on Jan. 6, WMBF reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned Ray suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Loris Hospital where he later died.

Jenrette was also charged with a probation violation and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

His bond is currently set at $500,000.

