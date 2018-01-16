Walmart stores providing screenings, immunizations at Wellness Day

Wilmington Walmart stores will host the first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on Saturday.

This free event, which lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:

Blood glucose screenings

Blood pressure screenings

Body mass index screenings

Low-cost immunizations

In select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings.

This year, Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist people with quitting smoking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 17 percent of adults in North Carolina smoke cigarettes regularly. This free virtual reality resource is available at New Hanover County Walmart stores.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.7 million free screenings and 225,000 immunizations to people across the country.

