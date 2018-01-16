Brunswick Co. Opioid Addiction Task Force unveils priorities connecting law enforcement, churches, families

The Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force gathered Tuesday afternoon to update the community on its progress and discuss four upcoming initiatives. (Source: WECT)

About 40 people met, including leaders from Brunswick County law enforcement, churches, government, healthcare, treatment and recovery centers, and advocacy groups.

Law enforcement and first responders actively connect people they engage with opioid addiction to treatment and recovery programs as part of the new Anchor Initiative.

The task force has also scheduled Addiction Awareness Sunday, which will take place the weekend of April 29.

Additionally, task force leaders voiced their goal to expand the support network for families with loved ones facing opioid addiction.

Surveying and expanding opioid addiction treatment and recovery options in Brunswick County is another goal of the task force.

