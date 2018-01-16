Teens eating Tide pods in latest dangerous dare

Teenagers are posting videos of themselves eating Tide pods in a new internet challenge sweeping the nation. (Source: Twitter/uncharted)

Teenagers are posting videos of themselves eating Tide pods in a new internet challenge sweeping the nation.

"Honestly, it's incredibly stupid," said Dr. Michael Stoiko, a pediatric physician at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. "They may as well just be picking up dog poop and eating it, and that would actually be safer for them than eating one of these pods."

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod? pic.twitter.com/9vy49VdG7U — moni ????‍?? (@unIatched) December 31, 2017

If ingested, the toxic chemicals in the aftermath could put your child in the hospital.

"It doesn't take much at all. The chemical is so concentrated and so toxic," Stoiko said.

In Tuesday evening's newscasts, WECT's Connor DelPrete will show you tips to keep your children safe and what not to do if the pod is already ingested.

