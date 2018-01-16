TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures expected on the Odell Williamson Bridge

Crews with the NCDOT will conduct intermittent lane closures on the Odell Williamson Bridge in Ocean Isle Beach beginning next week.

The lane closures are expected to start Monday, Jan. 22 and will last until Friday, Feb. 2.

The scheduled work times will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

No detour will be required and a flagging operation will be in place.

The NCDOT says crews with its Bridge Maintenance Department will be repairing concrete spalls found during routine maintenance and inspection of the bridge.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.