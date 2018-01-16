Lane closures planned for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge overnight

Lane closures are planned for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews make overnight repairs. (Source: WECT)

According to a tweet from the Town of Leland, the NC Department of Transportation will be repairing a damaged guardrail on the bridge.

Work is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, and end at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Officials say outside lanes will be one in each direction but drivers should expect congestion.

