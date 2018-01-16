Boil advisory RESCINDED after water main break on Mohican Trail

The boil advisory affects approximately 100 customers for homes located at 301 to 722 Mohican Trail. (Source: WECT)

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority have RESCINDED a precautionary boil advisory following a water main break on Mohican Trail Tuesday morning.

The boil advisory impacted approximately 100 customers for homes located at 301 to 722 Mohican Trail.

Affected customers were advised to use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking.

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

Customers did not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Service has returned to normal.

