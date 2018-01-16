Boil advisory issued after water main break on Mohican Trail

The boil advisory affects approximately 100 customers for homes located at 301 to 722 Mohican Trail. (Source: WECT)

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority have issued a precautionary boil advisory following a water main break on Mohican Trail Tuesday morning.

The boil advisory affects approximately 100 customers for homes located at 301 to 722 Mohican Trail.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

CFPUA customers in the above-described area are asked to boil their water for one minute, allow it to cool prior to consumption, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers can also utilize another water source such as bottled water.

Affected customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking.

Brushing teeth.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Preparing food and baby formula.

Making ice.

Giving to pets.

Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

The precautionary boil advisory shall be in effect until water quality testing has occurred and service is returned to normal.

When testing is completed, typically within 24 hours, and service is returned to normal, the advisory will be lifted.

