Commission: Former trooper must pay $1.2M for fatal wreck

A former state Highway Patrol trooper has been ordered to pay more than $1 million for actions that caused a fatal wreck almost eight years ago. (Source: WECT)

The News & Record of Greensboro reports a deputy commissioner for the North Carolina Industrial Commission ordered the payment for a wreck in May 2010 on Interstate 85 Business in Guilford County.

Killed in the wreck were 55-year-old Sandra Allmond and 9-year-old Taylor Strange.

Former Trooper J.D. Goodnight was ordered to pay more than $1.2 million to the Allmond family. Evidence showed that the trooper's car was traveling at 95 mph when it hit the car driven by Sandra Allmond.

Goodnight now works for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The newspaper reports that neither he nor the Highway Patrol responded to messages seeking comment.

