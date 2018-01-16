What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Bacon Cheeseburger
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Biscuit
Baked Beans
Buttered Corn
Fresh Fruit Variety
Brunswick County
Orange Chicken w/Rice
Cheeseburger
Mixed Vegetables
Cheesy Broccoli
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Chicken and Noodles
Cheeseburger
Mixed Fruit
Corn
Green Beans
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Turkey
Rice & Gravy
Roll
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Seasoned Collard Greens
Strawberry Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Nachos del Grande
Fish Nuggets
Cornbread Muffin
Carrot Sticks
Green Beans
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Beans & Franks
Roll
Mini Corn Dogs
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Baby Carrots
Whole Apples
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
Pork Chop on Bun
BBQ Pork on Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Southern Baked Beans
Cucumber Dippers
Fruit Icee
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.