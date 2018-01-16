Siblings put up for adoption reunite for first time after 50 years

Half a century ago Barry Minnich, Tanya Pitman and Elizabeth Beach were put up for adoption by their mother. (Source: Barry Minnich)

Half a century ago, Barry Minnich, Tanya Pitman, and Elizabeth Beach were put up for adoption by their mother.

Barry was adopted when he was just 1 year old by a family in Ohio while Tanya and Elizabeth were adopted by a separate family.

Through the adoption process, their names were changed and they were unable to keep in contact with one another due to their young ages.

In his adult life, Barry always had the urge to find his sisters but had a tough time tracking them down.

About three months ago, Barry was about to give up, but his wife told him to keep going.

Miraculously, Barry ended up tracking the two down.

Sunday, Barry, and Elizabeth reunited for the first time.

Tuesday, Tanya is coming to town to meet Barry and Elizabeth in Supply where Elizabeth currently lives and the three will reunite for the first time in 50 years. Tuesday is also Tanya's 53rd birthday.

