Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old in Columbus County

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Columbus County man.

Donald Wilbur Dean, 84, was last seen in the 400 block of Lester Watts Road in Tabor City. He was traveling east on Lester Watts Road in a silver 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license plates Y99-CFI.

Dean is 6-feet, weighs 185 pounds and has medium length hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on Dean's whereabouts should contact the Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-640-1428.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.