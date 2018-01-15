Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old in Columbus County

A Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man in Columbus County was canceled Tuesday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued for Donald Wilbur Dean late Monday night.

At that time, Dean had last been seen in the 400 block of Lester Watts Road in Tabor City. He was traveling east on Lester Watts Road in a silver 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license plates Y99-CFI.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.