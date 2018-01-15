Fifth candidate announces run for Pender County sheriff

The number of candidates announcing a run for Pender County sheriff has grown to five.

According to a new release sent Monday night, Jimmie Stokes, a school resource officer at Pender High School, will run.

“It is with great pride that I have decided to run for Sheriff of Pender County," Stokes said in a statement. "After much prayer, consultations with family and friends, and consideration for the people of Pender County, I believe it is time to pursue the best avenue to positively impact our society. As a current Deputy in Pender, I will continue to build upon the relationships that I establish each and every day.”

Stokes, a southeastern North Carolina native, has lived in Pender County since 1996 and entered the law enforcement field in 2011.

“If given the opportunity to be your Sheriff, I will work tirelessly to find new avenues to create positive relationships between the Sheriff’s Department and the community, working together with various agencies to eliminate the opiate crisis that plagues our neighborhoods, and creating a safe and welcoming society,” Stokes' statement read.

The other four candidates are: Randy Burton, a former Wilmington Fire Department battalion chief, Joseph Cina, a former New Hanover County Sheriff's Office lieutenant, Jason Spivey, a NHCSO deputy and Alan Cutler, a state trooper with the NC Highway Patrol.

Candidates can begin filing for most county offices on Feb. 12.

