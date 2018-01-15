Fifth candidate announces run for Pender County sheriff

The number of candidates announcing a run for Pender County sheriff has grown to five.More >>
Julia Boseman told WECT Friday that she will run again this year in the New Hanover County Commissioners' race.More >>
Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.More >>
The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.More >>
Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC 7) on Monday said if sexual misconduct allegations leveled against members of Congress are true, those members should step down from their seats. The second-term congressman also said if similar allegations are true against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, Rouzer believes Moore should remove himself from next month’s special election.More >>
