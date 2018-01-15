UNCW grad looks ahead after season finale of 'The Gifted'

With Fox Television Network airing the two-hour season finale of The Gifted on Monday night, Hayley Lovitt and the rest of the actors on the show are waiting to see what Season 2 holds in store for the band of underground mutants. Lovitt, a 2009 graduate of UNC Wilmington, plays Sage on the show, the biggest role of her acting career so far.

“We just got picked up for season two, and I’m really excited to see how our cliffhanger leads into season two,” Lovitt said in an interview from her apartment in Atlanta.

Lovitt’s recurring character on The Gifted keeps her in the Marvel universe. She played Janet van Dyne, known as The Wasp, in the 2015 film Ant Man. Although she did have lines of dialogue with acting legend Michael Douglas during filming, they were cut out in the final product.

“It was pretty disappointing,” she says with a chuckle. “I wish I would have known beforehand.”

Lovitt did several years of behind-the-scenes work in the industry after leaving UNC Wilmington. She worked as a production assistant, worked in costume and set departments, and even coordinated commercial shoots. She worked as part of the crew on Homeland and Banshee while auditioning for on-camera roles. Lovitt was on One Tree Hill during its last year shooting in Wilmington, and appeared on Sleepy Hollow after it left shooting in southeastern North Carolina.

Lovitt’s family moved from Oklahoma, where she was born, to North Carolina late in her middle school years. She did some acting while attending high school in Morganton, but had decided to give it up around the time she graduated from Freedom High School in 2005.

"To be honest, by the time I was going to go to college, I was just going to give up acting and not do it anymore, because I had been talking to people about it during my high school years and my middle school years and decided that it was not a viable career option for me,” Lovitt remembers. “Just because so many people want to do it, and if you have a little success doesn't mean there is a longstanding career in it. I thought I want to do something that is kind of related, but more stable. So, I was looking for colleges with good communications programs, and there is a communications studies program at UNCW. It's actually a really good program, it was, with great professors, great department, great classes. That's what kind of drew me initially to UNCW. Then when I went and visited and saw Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach I was like, 'alright this is where I want to go for sure'."

As for where fans will see Hayley Lovitt next, she can’t tell you. Several of her projects are under non-disclosure agreements, meaning the contract stipulates she is not allowed to say anything about them. She did pass along some advice to aspiring actors and actresses hoping to one day see themselves on a network television show or film.

“I would say get started as early as possible, and take classes, take classes, take classes,” Lovitt says. “Find experienced teachers, not just Joe Schmoe actor who put a sign up above his door and says ‘I’ll teach you something’. Starting young is helpful because you have more time to gain that experience on set, on auditions, in classes with other actors. Then as you age more life experience helps too.”

