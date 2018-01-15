Community members rally against Trump's alleged comments

The message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took on more meaning than ever for those who attended a rally at 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington Monday.

Members of the New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus held the rally to address statements President Trump allegedly made last week.

Last Thursday, Trump allegedly used an expletive when describing African and Haitian countries during a DACA meeting with lawmakers.

Since then, many have denounced the statements, including members of the New Hanover County Chapter of the Black Leadership Caucus, who called the statements "immoral" and "racist."

Those members say there is still work to be done when it comes to equality in the U.S.

Nine-year-old Diara Taylor was in attendance Monday to show support and honor King.

"I'm stronger than words that don't matter, and that I'm powerful, and I belong where I belong," Taylor said.

"It's immoral to treat people for no reason but power and control, but we will continue to carry out this dream," said Sonya Patrick, southeastern regional director for the National Black Leadership Caucus. "(King) spoke against racism and that's why we are here today and we will continue this dream because this is a movement, not a moment."

The rally was originally scheduled for Friday evening but heavy rain in the area caused it to be postponed.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.