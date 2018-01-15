'GoJo': Art, adventure, and embracing life for what it is

If you frequent the Port City Java on Front and Market streets, you have probably run into Jon Rene Gaujot, also known as GoJo, at some point. If not there, then at The Foxes Boxes, where he paints outside almost daily.

If you have ever stopped to talk with him, you know he has many stories to tell. What you may not know are his struggles. You would never guess he had them based on his joyous attitude.

He doesn't have a phone or a car so he walks about a mile into town each day, where he spends his time painting.

His life has been similar to his artwork: fast, colorful, and far from ordinary.

This artist calls Wilmington home for now, but GoJo has been on the go for most of his life.

"Always wanted to go to Hawaii," he said, "and did when a friend moved out there and became a sword and tuna fisherman. I finally got a chance to go to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, worked on the No. 1 pollack in the world, the Chelsea K."

Most people would not describe the back-breaking and dangerous work like he does, but then again, most people are not like GoJo.

"Those were the best years actually crabbing," he said.

His life has been filled with much more than travel and adventure.

"A lot of my work and my life is a battle," Gaujot said.

A battle is almost an understatement.

Most people will never know what it is like to crab in the Bering Sea, or roast coffee beans in Hawaii, and many will also never know what it's like to be homeless. But that is something GoJo knows well.

"My story is the good and the bad of life," he said. "I'm on the street a lot, I've been homeless a lot in my life."

But you'll never hear him complain. It's just not his nature.

"Most boats have a sign, somewhere small or large generally, that says 'No whining' and that's something I'm glad I learned very early on in Alaska," Gaujot said.

For all the reasons he has to whine, he will tell you he has so many more to be grateful.

"It's just a mix of the positive people in many, many fields that have helped me in my life and given me direction on how to make your day positive and get up off of that bad foot," he said.

He focuses on making days brighter for everyone around him while doing the one thing he loves most.

"It was do or die recently and I had to get myself to a better way and do what I really wanted to do all my life and that is art," Gaujot said.

He believes art has the ability to change the world. At a young age, his father told him he would never succeed in it.

"Basically said, 'You'll never make a dollar with art and you can't practice your band here at home,'" Gaujot said.

But his art has made him money, hundreds at times, just a few dollars at others.

"What can I do to eat today?" he asked. "Which painting can I sell today for $10, or $25 that I've sold for $500 before?"

But instead of complaining, he simply strives to be better.

"I want to help in that area any way that I can in the future with opening up places for people to go and create," Gaujot said.

With big plans for the future, he continues painting with his work serving as a metaphor for his life.

"Don't worry if it's just a tad off here or there or if it's not perfectly square or level," he said. "It's really the end result."

