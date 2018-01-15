Two years later, family still searching for Ebonee Spears

Monday marked two years since Ebonee Spears vanished from her home in Wilmington.

For the past two years, her family and friends have not given up hope that she’ll return. They held an awareness walk Sunday, but there’s still not much information surrounding Spears’ disappearance.

Spears' mom, Harriet Rivers, has remnants of her daughter’s life in storage in a shed in her backyard.

“This is not taking care of her. This is just stuff in a bin that shouldn’t be in a bin," Rivers said. "They should be hanging in a closet waiting for her to come home saying, 'What am I going to put on today?”

Spears disappeared two years ago and was last seen at her Wilmington home. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Spears walked to the Boys and Girls Club and the police station the night she disappeared.

WPD has not recently released any new information about the case.

“With no leads or nobody coming forward, there’s nothing for them to do," Rivers said. "Everything has been told and they’ve done research and all they could do with the information they’ve gotten, and if no new information comes, there’s nothing new for them to do. That’s the way this is, so it’s just out there in the wind until someone else says something or something else comes up.”

According to Rivers, time hasn’t eased the hurt of her daughter’s disappearance.

“I know she’d appreciate people out there looking for her and thinking about her, but, waking up every day and you ask yourself, 'Lord is this the day?' My heart just breaks,” Rivers said.

“You function. You’re just functioning," she added. "That’s all we can do is function and I know deep down in my heart, she would want us to do what we want to do, what we should do, what’s expected of us to do, but still, in the meantime, how can you do it? You just can’t do it.”

Even though Rivers remains optimistic, she said waiting gets harder and harder.

“I would call her phone just to hear that message, and now, I can’t listen to that message anymore," Rivers said. "'This caller is unavailable. This person is unavailable,' so no I don’t. I don’t want her to be unavailable.”

Rivers said she’ll keep waiting and won’t lose hope, waiting for the day her daughter walks back in the door.

“When she comes home, it’s going to be like a new beginning," Rivers said. "If she wants to talk about the past, we’ll talk about the past, but I couldn't care less about the past if she ever gets here.”

