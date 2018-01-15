BEAT to host rally against off-shore drilling

The Brunswick Environmental Action Team plans to host a rally on Tuesday night before the county commissioner meeting. (Source: BEAT)

The Brunswick Environmental Action Team plans to host a rally on Tuesday night before the county commissioner meeting.

BEAT said they hope to encourage the commissioners to pass a resolution against offshore drilling.

Brunswick County is one of only a few counties in the country that doesn't oppose drilling.

The non-profit is encouraging people from surrounding counties to meet in the parking lot at the Brunswick County Government Complex starting at 5 pm.

The commissioners meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Beat wrote the following to encourage people to support their cause.

"We need Republicans, Democrats, and Unaffiliated voters because a healthy ocean is a non-partisan issue. This may very well be your final opportunity to speak out on this issue before our tourism and fishing industries are forever jeopardized. If you can make a homemade sign please do so. If you cannot, we will have signs for you. Please wear blue to support our ocean."

For more information on the event click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.